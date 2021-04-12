Waheeda Rehman defies age as she enjoys snorkelling with daughter Kashvi during her Andaman vacation; SEE PIC

Waheeda Rehman, who has been vacationing in the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, is enjoying her time with her daughter Kashvi.

Of late, there has been a trend of celebs heading out to beach locations to enjoy some quality time. In fact, several celebs like , , etc have shared pics from their vacations enjoying beach time, underwater diving and other sports and dished out major travel goals. Needless to say, their pics have been sheer treat for the fans and made everyone yearn for a holiday. Amid this, Waheeda Rehman is also grabbing the attention for her recent vacation in the Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

The veteran actress is currently vacationing with her daughter Kashvi and the mother daughter duo seems to be having a lot of fun together. In fact, Kashvi has shared a picture of themselves as they were seen enjoying snorkelling. In the underwater pic, the mother daughter duo was seen holding each other’s hand and were seen wearing suitable gear. Looks like Waheeda is enjoying every moment of her life and is also defying age with her adventures. Kashvi had captioned the image as, “Snorkelling with Mom #waterbabies.”

Take a look at Waheeda Rehman’s snorkelling pics:

Earlier, a picture of the veteran actress had surfaced on the internet as she was seen holidaying with her BFFs Asha Parekh and Helen. The ladies were, undoubtedly, having fun together and made us nostalgic about her good days with our memories with our friends. Needless to say, this golden click with the three yesteryear diva in one frame was a true blue treat for the fans.

