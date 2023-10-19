Waheeda Rehman gets Guide style shoutout from Amul for receiving Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award

Veteran legendary actor Waheeda Rehman, on October 17, was conferred with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award for her contribution to Indian cinema. The event was held in Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. The Indian President, Droupadi Murmu, honored the actress with the highest film honor in the country. Now, popular dairy brand Amul shared an animated poster as they blew the trumpet on social media in her honor.

‘Shining light’ Waheeda Rehman receives shoutout from diary giant Amul

Today, on October 19, a couple of days after Waheeda Rehman was honored by the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award, popular dairy brand Amul took to their Instagram handle to give her a shoot-out.

In a post shared on their official social media, Amul shared an animated poster featuring President Draupadi Murmu and Waheeda Rehman. In the illustration, the President and the veteran actress are standing along while they hold the award in their hands between them. The text on the poster reads, “Aaj phir jeetne ki tamanna hai.” At the bottom of the poster is written, “Amul Shining Light’.

The post was captioned, “#Amul Topical: Waheeda Rehman wins Dadasaheb Phalke Award”

Take a look:

Notably, the text on the illustration is the wordplay of her iconic song, Aaj Phir Jeene Ki Tamanna Hai. Instead of ‘Jeene (living)’ they’ve used the term ‘jeetne (winning) to highlight her achievement. The popular song is from one of her remarkable movies released in 1965, Guide. The film had the Forever Young legendary actor Dev Anand. Late legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar had given her mellifluous voice to the evergreen song.

Fans react to Amul's illustration

The post shared by the diary giant on their official page attracted a huge reception from the fans. A fan wrote, “She Deserved it”, and another fan commented, “She deserves it.”

Notably, in a recent interview with Doordarshan National, the veteran actress talking about her first reaction on learning about being honored with the prestigious award had shared, “I thought, ‘Ye kahan se, kaise aa gaya? (How did this come to me?)’ Then I told him that I haven’t worked in the last 10-12 years. But he said, ‘This is not about your present work. This is about the work you have done in your lifetime. We are giving it to you, you just accept it.”

ALSO READ: Waheeda Rehman recalls bold stance on playing Rosy in Guide; says she was accused of 'destroying directors'