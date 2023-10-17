Waheeda Rehman recalls bold stance on playing Rosy in Guide; says she was accused of 'destroying directors'

Late actor Dev Anand's film Guide is a musical drama that chronicles the life of Rosy, who leaves her husband in pursuit of her passion for dancing. Although times have changed now, portraying a scenario like this in the year 1965 was indeed a bold choice. However, veteran star Waheeda Rehman didn't pay any heed to the backlash that came her way. She went ahead with the film, and the rest is history. During a conversation with a channel recently, the Kaagaz Ke Phool actress revealed that a number of filmmakers back then opposed her decision to accept such a remarkable role, accusing her of "destroying" other directors.

Waheeda Rehman on facing criticism for doing the movie Guide

While speaking with Doordarshan, Waheeda Ji shared, “I was shooting for both Guide and Neel Kamal around the same time. When the director got to know that I was doing Guide, he said ‘Waheeda ji you are killing me, you have destroyed me’. I said ‘I don’t get it’. He said ‘in my film, you are called Sita, who is fully in love with her husband and in Guide you are playing Rosy, who is a dancer who leaves her husband. So I am destroyed’."

Waheeda Rehman expresses her thoughts on being asked to move to Hollywood if she wants to do films like Guide

Furthermore, the filmmaker in question suggested to the legendary actress that she should avoid doing these kinds of films because they don't work well in India. He pointed out that such films are more successful in Hollywood and proposed that if she had a fondness for this kind of cinema, she should consider working in Hollywood.

Rehman added, “He told me, ‘You should not do these kinds of films because they don't work in India. This is the kind of cinema that thrives in Hollywood. If you have an inclination for such movies, then you should consider working in Hollywood’.”

Reacting to his criticism, the Patthar Ke Sanam actress gave the director the option of firing her from the film. She made it clear that she wasn't going to leave Guide, which ended up upsetting the director.

