Waheeda Rehman reveals the reason for calling Dev Anand 'decent flirt' and it has a 'Guide' connect

Waheeda Rehman is one such name who was a sensation of her time. The actress who drove many crazy with her good looks and brilliant acting skills still manages to pull the crowd when she appears on the screen. Well, many from the industry too were fond of her and this list included a big name of Dev Anand. The late actor had developed a liking towards the veteran actress and in a recent interview with Twinkle Khanna, Waheeda recalled memories of Dev Anand.

In the interview, Waheeda Rehman described him as a ‘decent flirt’. The veteran actress was in a conversation with former actress Twinkle Khanna for an interview shared on the Tweak India YouTube channel. During the conversation, Twinkle asked her questions about her early days in the film industry, and how Dev Anand developed a fondness for her and even stood up to director Raj Khosla in her support. She said, “I was a huge fan of Dev Anand, and my first movie was with Dev Anand.” Twinkle remembered being ‘fascinated’ with the movie Guide when she first watched it and asked Waheeda if he was as flamboyant in real life as he was on screen. Waheeda mimicked Dev Anand and said that when they first met, he asked her, “Waheeda, kaisi ho? Come on, let's do this. Come on, come on.” She continued in Hindi, “When we were first introduced, I said, ‘Namaste, Dev saab’. And he said, ‘Dev saab? Who’s that?'" He then instructed her to address him simply as Dev.

When Twinkle asked Waheeda about a comment she made during an interview with Rajeev Masand about Dev Anand being a ‘decent flirt’ she blushed. Describing how Dev Anand used to flirt with her, Waheeda said, “When we were discussing Guide, there was Chetan Anand, the Hindi director, and Tad Danielewski, the English director. Both of them didn't want me, they rejected me. They didn't like my face, maybe. And also they said, ‘Your English is not so good'. But Dev said, ‘I don’t care, my Rosie is only Waheeda'.”

