Waheeda Rehman says she is 'very grateful' her Dadasaheb Phalke was announced on Dev Anand's 100th birthday

Waheeda Rehman is a legendary actress who has been active in Bollywood for more than seven decades. In her career, she has acted with several actors like Guru Dutt, Amitabh Bachchan, and Dev Anand among others. For her contribution to cinema, the government of India will be honoring her Dadasaheb Phalke award.

Waheeda Rehman talks about Dadasaheb Phalke Award coinciding with Dev Anand's birth anniversary

Waheeda Rehman will be honored with India's highest honor in the field of cinema, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. This announcement coincided with Dev Anand's 100th birth anniversary which is today September 26. In an interview with News18, the Pyaasa actress talks about this occasion. She said: “It is a huge honour and a privilege that the Government of India chose me to be conferred with such a prestigious award. It makes me very grateful that the recognition has come to me on the centenary birthday of my favourite co-star late Dev Saab (Dev Anand). There couldn’t have been a better day to announce it. I want to thank the entire film fraternity and my fans who have always supported me throughout my career and still shower the same respect. I’m grateful to God for my friends, and my family. I’m really happy.”

Earlier today, I & B Minister Anurag Thakur took to Twitter to announce that the government will be bestowing Rehman with the highest cinema honor.

Saira Banu remembers Dev Anand

Legendary actress Saira Banu recently took to Instagram to remember Dev Anand. She shared a black-and-white picture of herself with the actor and wrote in detail about him. Banu wrote: Happy 100th Birthday ! In the 1955 film “C.I.D" Dev Saab wanted to cast my mother Naseemji but at that time Sultan bhai and I were schooling in London and she had to be there with us, so she declined. Shakilaji did the same role. A similar thing happened in the 1958 film “KAALA PAANI” where Naseemji’s role was then played by Nalini Jaywant. Sahib had described her as the “Greatest Actress” he ever worked with”.

