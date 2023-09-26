Waheeda Rehman to be conferred with Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award

Waheeda Rehman, a veteran and legendary actress, stands as a revered figure in the Bollywood film industry. Her illustrious career began in 1955 with her debut in the Telugu film Rojulu Marayi, eventually garnering recognition through her association with the remarkable filmmaker Guru Dutt. This fruitful collaboration gave birth to iconic projects like Pyaasa and Kaagaz Ke Phool. Over the span of nearly five decades, she has graced numerous remarkable productions. Her brilliance and captivating on-screen presence have earned her the admiration of countless fans and continue to inspire aspiring actors to this day. Without a doubt, her significant contributions to Indian cinema are deserving of acclaim, culminating in her forthcoming honor of the Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award.

Waheed Rehman to be conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award

On September 26, Information and Broadcasting Minister, Anurag Thakur took to X (formerly Twitter) heaping praises for the legendary actor’s contributions to the Indian cinema and talking about her previous achievements. In a long note, he wrote, “I feel an immense sense of happiness and honour in announcing that Waheeda Rehman ji is being bestowed with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award this year for her stellar contribution to Indian Cinema.” He added, “Waheeda ji has been critically acclaimed for her roles in Hindi films, prominent among them, Pyaasa, Kaagaz ke Phool, Chaudhavi Ka Chand, Saheb Biwi Aur Ghulam, Guide, Khamoshi and several others. In her career spanning over 5 decades, she has essayed her roles with extreme finesse, leading to a National Film Award for her role as a clanswoman in the film Reshma and Shera. A Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan awardee, Waheeda ji has exemplified dedication, commitment and the strength of a Bharatiya Nari who can achieve the highest level of professional excellence with her hard work.” Have a look:

He further continues, “At a time when the historic Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam has been passed by Parliament, her being awarded with this lifetime achievement award is a fitting tribute to one of the leading ladies of Indian Cinema and one who has dedicated her life after films to philanthropy and the greater good of society. I congratulate her and humbly pay my regards to her rich body of work that is an intrinsic part of our film history,” he added.

Notably, Rehman was honored with the Padma Shri by the Government of India in 1972 and later she was conferred with the Padma Bhushan in 2011.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Waheeda Rehman credits Dev Anand for bringing her on board for Guide: ‘The original directors didn’t want me’