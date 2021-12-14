The Wait Is Over: Motion poster of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt starrer OUT tomorrow, Karan Johar drops post

Finally, after a long wait, one of the most awaited films Brahmastra's motion poster will be out tomorrow. Fans were waiting for it for a long time. The film was in the news ever since it was announced and today, Karan Johar took to his Instagram handle announcing the same. The upcoming drama stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role. For some time, Ayan Mukherjee was sharing a lot of Behind The Scene pictures on his social handle which was further increasing the excitement level among the fans.

Coming to the announcement, Karan wrote, “Brahmastra is so much more than a motion picture for all of us…. It’s the largest endeavour I have seen a filmmaker take on … the longest hours I have seen a team work … the most laborious efforts put in by the cast And the crew…. It’s been a 7 year journey for Ayan from conception to visualisation and I have yet to witness a more passionate man than him… I go back to his innocent narration of #wakeupsid and I remember feeling so protective about him … I never imagined that he just like his debut film would so cinematically come of age…. That he would visualise a universe that is not only a pop culture fairy land but also an unimaginable one….. today we stand at the brink of its fruition ….. so many collective gasps that need to let go and blend with the universe of an audience! That audience whose love and blessings we seek with all our might! Tomorrow we announce the release date of this enormous labour of love and passion! Oh captain my captain Ayan the stage is all yours! Conquer the world but continue to have the excitement of a kid in a candy store!”