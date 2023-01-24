Waiting for Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan teaser? Actor opens up about it

Pathaan is not just a name of a film but it is an emotion for thousands of fans who have been waiting with bated breaths to watch Shah Rukh Khan on the silver screens. Well, not many efforts need to be put in when it comes to spreading SRK’s charm amongst the audiences. And we bet you too must have been drooling over his chiseled body and six-packs ever since the first look and posters have been released. Well, we are now just a few hours away from the release of one of the much-awaited films of 2023 and social media is already buzzing with fans gushing about how the film is going to be. To add to this madness, SRK did an #AskSRK session on Twitter sometime back and had an epic response when a fan asked him about Jawan’s teaser.

Shah Rukh Khan has a couple of exciting projects in his kitty and that is leaving all the fans super happy. Now that one of his films Pathaan is on the verge of release, fans are already curious to know the status of his other films. Today, when SRK started an #AskSRK session on Twitter, one of his fans took advantage of the situation and asked him about his next film Jawan ’s teaser. The user wrote, “So many teasers/trailers coming with Pathaan. Lage hatho Jawan ka teaser bhi daal hi do kal @iamsrk #AskSRK.” What caught our attention was Shah Rukh’s instant prompt reply. He replied, “Humaara teaser pyaar ke saath aata hai…picture ke saath nahi!! Ha ha.”

Pathaan release

In the film, Shah Rukh will be seen playing the role of an officer who comes into the picture to stop John from executing his dangerous plan against the country. Pathaan is slated to release on January 25. The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

Shah Rukh Khan’s work front

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in director Atlee’s new film Jawan with Nayanthara and will then collaborate for the first time ever with director Rajkumar Hirani in Dunki with Taapsee Pannu. Both films are scheduled to release next year.

Deepika Padukone’s work front

Deepika has an interesting lineup of films in the pipeline. She will be seen in Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. The film is releasing on 25th January 2023. She also has Fighter with Hrithik Roshan, Project K with Prabhas, The Intern remake with Amitabh Bachchan, and Singham 3 with Ajay Devgn.