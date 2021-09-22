Waiting for Shehnaaz Gill and Diljit Dosanjh's Honsla Rakh? Makers share update

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh and Shehnaaz Gill's romantic comedy film Honsla Rakh is one of the most anticipated projects of the year. However, Shehnaaz Gill has been in a state of shock due to the loss of her dear friend, Sidharth Shukla. The Bigg Boss 13 winner passed away on September 02. The makers of Shehnaaz’s next film have now shared a recent update with a leading daily. The makers had earlier planned to shoot a promotional song on September 15, however, they had to reportedly postpone it as the actress was not in the position to attend it.

According to a report in ETimes, makers of Honsla Rakh are now looking forward to finalise a date by the end of this month. Producer Diljit Thind spoke to the leading daily and said that the team is waiting for Shehnaaz to recover and heal from her loss. He said, “We are waiting for her to recover and heal from the grave loss. We had originally planned to shoot the song on September 15 in London, but that couldn’t happen because of obvious reasons. We will finalise a new date soon and would want Shehnaaz to be a part of it, too, as she is an integral part of the film. I am in touch with her manager and hoping that she will contact us in a few days.”