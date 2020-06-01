Wajid Khan Demise: Akshay Kumar is ‘shocked and saddened’ by the untimely death of talented composer

Akshay Kumar took to social media to express shock and grief over the demise of Wajid Khan. The composer passed away in Mumbai and left the music and entertainment industry in shock.

Monday began on a sad note for the music and entertainment industry as the talented composer, Wajid Khan passed away in Mumbai. While the exact cause of his demise is not known, several reports claim that the composer passed away due to deteriorating health. took to social media to express immense grief and shock over the demise of Wajid Khan. The news of Wajid’s demise came in last night when Sonu Nigam shared a photo with him and revealed that the composer had passed away.

Taking to social media, Akshay tweeted, “Shocked and saddened to hear about the untimely demise of #WajidKhan, talented and ever-smiling...gone too soon. May God give strength to his family in this difficult time.” Wajid had composed music for several films of Akshay including Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, Rowdy Rathore, Housefull 2 and more. The composer’s demise left Akshay extremely shocked as he prayed for strength for his family and loved ones. The actor also remembered him fondly and recalled how talented he was.

Since the news of Wajid’s demise came out, the entertainment and music industry has been in a state of shock and grief. , Amitabh Bachchan, , and more stars tweeted and expressed shock and grief over the demise of the talented music composer. Wajid recently composed the song Bhai Bhai for and it went viral. The song was loved and it trended on YouTube for several days. Wajid composed music for several films with Sajid including Ek Tha Tiger, Dabangg franchise, Jai Ho and more.

Here’s ’s tweet for Wajid Khan:

Shocked and saddened to hear about the untimely demise of #WajidKhan, talented and ever-smiling...gone too soon. May God give strength to his family in this difficult time — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 1, 2020

