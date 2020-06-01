  1. Home
Wajid Khan Demise: Priyanka Chopra is saddened by ‘terrible news’ of his loss: Will always remember his laugh

Bollywood composer Wajid Khan passed away in Mumbai. Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to social media to express grief over the demise of the composer.
Bollywood composer Wajid Khan, of music director duo Sajid-Wajid, left for his heavenly abode in Mumbai. The reason behind his sudden demise is now yet known. However, reports state that he passed away due to a suspected COVID 19 infection. Priyanka Chopra took to social media to express grief over the demise of Wajid Khan. Priyanka mourned the loss of the composer and remembered him in his prayers. She even expressed grief over his demise and recalled the good times with the music director. 

Priyanka wrote, “Terrible news. The one thing I will always remember is Wajid bhai's laugh. Always smiling. Gone too soon. My condolences to his family and everyone grieving. Rest in peace my friend. You are in my thoughts and prayers.@wajidkhan7.” Wajid Khan had composed music in several films of which Priyanka was a part of. Some of them include Teri Meri Kahaani starring Priyanka and Shahid Kapoor, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi with Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar and more.

Also Read|Music composer Wajid Khan of Sajid Wajid fame passes away in Mumbai after losing battle with COVID 19

Priyanka also kept Wajid’s family in her prayers and remembered the late composer. Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam confirmed the news of Wajid’s demise on social media. Sonu shared a photo with Sajid-Wajid and wrote, “My Brother Wajid left us.” As per reports, the late composer wasn’t doing well and had frequent health issues. As soon as news of Wajid Khan’s death broke, Bollywood’s music industry expressed shock and grief over it. Celebs like Mika Singh, Priety Zinta, Bipasha Basu, Varun Dhawan, Salim Merchant, Harshdeep Kaur and more expressed grief over Wajid’s demise. 

Here is Priyanka Chopra’s tweet on Wajid Khan’s demise:

Credits :Twitter

