Wajid Khan Demise: Priyanka Chopra is saddened by ‘terrible news’ of his loss: Will always remember his laugh

Bollywood composer Wajid Khan passed away in Mumbai. Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to social media to express grief over the demise of the composer.

Bollywood composer Wajid Khan, of music director duo Sajid-Wajid, left for his heavenly abode in Mumbai. The reason behind his sudden demise is now yet known. However, reports state that he passed away due to a suspected COVID 19 infection. took to social media to express grief over the demise of Wajid Khan. Priyanka mourned the loss of the composer and remembered him in his prayers. She even expressed grief over his demise and recalled the good times with the music director.

Priyanka wrote, “Terrible news. The one thing I will always remember is Wajid bhai's laugh. Always smiling. Gone too soon. My condolences to his family and everyone grieving. Rest in peace my friend. You are in my thoughts and prayers.@wajidkhan7.” Wajid Khan had composed music in several films of which Priyanka was a part of. Some of them include Teri Meri Kahaani starring Priyanka and , Mujhse Shaadi Karogi with and and more.

Also Read|Music composer Wajid Khan of Sajid Wajid fame passes away in Mumbai after losing battle with COVID 19

Here is Priyanka Chopra’s tweet on Wajid Khan’s demise:

Terrible news. The one thing I will always remember is Wajid bhai's laugh. Always smiling. Gone too soon. My condolences to his family and everyone grieving. Rest in peace my friend. You are in my thoughts and prayers.@wajidkhan7 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) May 31, 2020

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×