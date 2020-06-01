Wajid Khan Demise: Ranveer Singh is heartbroken over the loss of the composer as he remembers him with a photo

Ranveer Singh took to social media to express grief over the demise of the composer, Wajid Khan. The actor shared a throwback photo of Wajid and remembered him.

2020 has so far been a tough year and once again, Bollywood woke up to the sad news of the demise of one of its gems. Composer Wajid Khan, of Sajid-Wajid duo, left for his heavenly abode in Mumbai. As soon as news of his demise broke out, celebs expressed grief. took to social media to express shock and grief over the loss of the composer and singer. Ranveer shared a photo and remembered Wajid Khan post his demise.

Ranveer took to Instagram to share a throwback photo of Wajid with a heartbroken emoticon. The actor remembered the music composer who passed away in Mumbai at the age of 42. Reports state that the music-director was suffering from other health issues due to which he was frequently visiting the hospital. Singer Sonu Nigam shared the news of Wajid Khan’s demise and shared a photo with him on social media as a tribute to the later composer. Salim Merchant also informed a portal that Wajid was admitted to the hospital in Mumbai and passed away due to deteriorating health conditions of Kidney infection.

Ranveer joined , , Arbaaz Khan, , Harshdeep Kaur, Mika Singh and others in mourning the loss of the composer. Wajid had worked with Sajid Khan as music director in several films like Satyameva Jayate, Jai Ho, Dabangg series, Rowdy Rathore and more. More recently, he composed the Bhai Bhai song for amid the lockdown. The song became extremely popular and was trending on YouTube at top positions for several days. The news of Wajid’s demise has left the entire entertainment and music industry in a state of shock and grief.

Here's how Ranveer Singh remembered Wajid Khan:

