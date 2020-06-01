Wajid Khan demise: Sajid Khan CONFIRMS brother died of cardiac arrest; reveals he tested positive for COVID19

Wajid Khan’s brother, Sajid Khan, confirms that his brother and late musician died of a cardiac arrest; Read on

Today morning, the nation woke up to the sad new s of the demise of musician Wajid Khan. While it was being reported that Wajid Khan died due to kidney failure, however, brother Sajid Khan confirmed that Wajid died due to a cardiac arrest and Sajid also revealed that his brother and late musician had also tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. Soon after Wajid Khan’s demise, Bollywood stars took to social media to mourn the death of the musician- from Amitabh Bachchan, , , Bipasha Basu, to , , Vicky Kaushal and others, everyone took to social media to share messages about Wajid.

Amitabh wrote on Twitter, “Shocked at the passing of Wajid Khan .. a bright smiling talent passes away .. duas , prayers and in condolence.” Later, Salman Khan, who shared a great bond with Wajid, also took to Twitter to mourn the death of Wajid Khan as the Dabangg actor wrote, “Wajid Vil always love, respect, remember n miss u as a person n ur talent, Love u n may your beautiful soul rest in peace ...” Today afternoon, Wajid Khan was laid to rest at the Versova Kabrastan in Mumbai, and due to the Coronavirus pandemic, only a few family members and friends attended the last rites including Aditya Pancholi.

For all those who don’t know, Wajid began his career with Salman’s Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya in 1998, and his latest and now last song, as composer was Salman’s lockdown anthem Bhai Bhai, which was released just a few days ago.

Wajid Vil always love, respect, remember n miss u as a person n ur talent, Love u n may your beautiful soul rest in peace ... — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 1, 2020

