Wajid Khan Demise: Salim Merchant says famed musician was on 'ventilator for the last four days'

As per reports, Wajid Khan died due to complications arising from a kidney infection and was also suffering from the novel deadly coronavirus.

The Indian film fraternity and especially the music industry was in for a shock in the wee hours of Monday night as Wajid Khan of music director Sajid-Wajid duo passed away. The news of Wajid Khan's demise surfaced on social media as Sonu Nigam confirmed the same. As per reports, the singer died due to complications arising from a kidney infection and was also suffering from the novel deadly coronavirus. Wajid's close friend composer and singer Salim Merchant confirmed the news and revealed to PTI that he was admitted to a Chembur hospital a few days for kidney issues.

Salim also revealed that Wajid was on a ventilator for the last few days. He said, "Wajid had multiple issues. He had a kidney issue and had a transplant a while ago. But recently he got to know about kidney infection... He was on a ventilator for the last four days after his situation started getting worse. Kidney infection was the beginning and then he got critical."

Mourning the loss of his dear friend, Salim took to Twitter and wrote, "Devastated with the news of the passing away of my brother Wajid of Sajid -Wajid fame. May Allah give strength to the family. Safe travels bro @wajidkhan7you’ve gone too soon. It’s a huge loss to our fraternity. I’m shocked & broken . Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un."

The music industry, too, also expressed their condolences as Vishal Dadlani, Harshdeep Kaur, Milap Zaveri, and many others took to social media to share happy pictures with Wajid Khan.

Credits :PTI

