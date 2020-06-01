Wajid Khan demise: Salman Khan mourns the composer’s death; Says 'Will always love, remember and miss you'

Wajid Khan Death: Salman Khan took to social media to mourn the demise of his friend and composer Wajid Khan. The Dabangg 3 actor remembered his friend and paid an emotional tribute to him.

Monday began on a sad note for showbiz as composer Wajid Khan, of the Sajid-Wajid duo, left for his heavenly abode in Mumbai. The composer passed away due to a Kidney infection as informed by his friend Salim Merchant to PTI. took to social media to mourn his demise. Several reports since last night mentioned that Wajid may have reportedly passed away due to COVID 19. However, his friend and composer Salim mentioned that he had health complications due to Kidney problems and was on ventilator.

Remembering his friend and composer, Salman Khan tweeted, “Wajid Vil always love, respect, remember n miss u as a person n ur talent, Love u n may your beautiful soul rest in peace …” Wajid composed music with his brother Sajid Khan in several films starring Salman Khan. From Jai Ho to Ek Tha Tiger to Dabangg 3, Wajid contributed to the music of Salman’s films and recently, the song Bhai Bhai that Salman crooned while staying at his farmhouse was also composed by Sajid-Wajid.

Salman has also performed on several events and shows with Wajid Khan and shares a great bond of friendship with them. With the news of his sudden demise, Salman was left in a state of shock and he mourned the loss of the composer on his social media handle. Earlier, Salman’s brother, Arbaaz Khan too tweeted and remembered Wajid.

Here's how Salman Khan remembered Wajid Khan:

Wajid Vil always love, respect, remember n miss u as a person n ur talent, Love u n may your beautiful soul rest in peace ... — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 1, 2020

Earlier, Sajid Khan along with Aditya Pancholi and more were spotted at the funeral of Wajid Khan. The grief-stricken brother was heartbroken and in tears as he arrived with Aditya Pancholi to pay his last respects to his brother who passed away last night. As soon as the news of Wajid’s demise broke, several Bollywood celebs and music artists took to social media to mourn the loss of another gem. , Amitabh Bachchan, , , , Randeep Hooda, Bhumi Pednekar and others too tweeted and expressed grief over his demise.

