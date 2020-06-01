Wajid Khan Demise: Sonam Kapoor mourns music director's loss as he passes away at 42

Bollywood celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar and Sonam Kapoor took to social media to pay their heartfelt condolences to famed musician Wajid Khan.

joined Bollywood celebrities in mourning the sudden loss of music director and singer Wajid Khan of Sajid-Wajid fame. The news of Wajid Khan's demise surfaced on Sunday night and as per reports the singer died due to complications arising from a kidney infection and was also suffering from the novel deadly coronavirus. Bollywood celebrities took to social media to pay their heartfelt condolences to the famed musician. One of them was Sonam Kapoor who shared a memorable photo from one of her films whose music was done by Sajid-Wajid.

In the photo, Sonam's dupatta is held by Wajid as he croons a song. Sharing the happy memory, Sonam wrote, "Rest in peace #wajidkhan." Other noted Bollywood celebs like and also expressed their grief over Wajid Khan's demise.

Wajid Khan was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai after being diagnosed with COVID-19. The news about his demise was confirmed by Sonu Nigam who shared a photo on social media and wrote, "My Brother Wajid left us." The music industry, too, mourned the music composer's loss.

Salim Merchant, Vishal Dadlani, Harshdeep Kaur, Milap Zaveri, and many others were left grief-sticken after knowing the shocking news. They also took to social media to express their condolences. "Hard to believe we won't meet again, talk again, laugh again, @wajidkhan_live (in front, in the picture). @sajidk21 my brother, you will never be alone and our brother will never be forgotten," Vishal Dadlani wrote.

Rest In Peace, Wajid Khan!

