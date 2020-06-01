Wajid Khan Passes Away: Varun Dhawan, Arbaaz Khan, Preity Zinta and others mourn the music composer's demise

Wajid Khan of Sajid-Wajid fame has left for his heavenly abode today. Varun Dhawan, Arbaaz Khan, Preity Zinta, Bipasha Basu, Vishal Dadlani, Salim Merchant, and others have taken to social media to bid their last goodbyes to the departed soul.

The year 2020 has not started on a great note. After our country lost some real gems which include Bollywood stars Irrfan Khan and and noted sports personalities Chuni Goswami and Balbir Singh Sr, music composer Wajid Khan of Sajid-Wajid fame has passed away. The reason behind his sudden demise is now yet known. However, reports state that he passed away due to a suspected COVID 19 infection. As per sources, the music composer had not been keeping well for quite some time and had frequent health issues too.

This heartbreaking news has come as a shock to everyone out there especially the Bollywood industry who have worked with the amazing composer. , , Bipasha Basu, Vishal Dadlani, Salim Merchant, Reema Kagti, Shankar Mahadevan and others are grief-stricken after getting to know this shocking news and have taken to social media to bid their last goodbyes to the departed soul. While Varun wrote, "shocked hearing this news @wajidkhan7 bhai was extremely close to me and my family. He was one of the most positive people to be around. We will miss u Wajid bhai thank u for the music", music composer and singer Vishal Dadlani wrote. "Hard to believe we won't meet again, talk again, laugh again, @wajidkhan_live (in front, in the picture). @sajidk21 my brother, you will never be alone and our brother will never be forgotten."

(Also Read: Music composer Wajid Khan of Sajid Wajid fame passes away in Mumbai after losing battle with COVID 19)

For the uninitiated, Wajid Khan along with his brother Sajid Khan first scored music for 's Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya in 1998. They have worked as music directors for the film Hello Brother, Chori Chori and more. The music duo has also composed music for several films starring Salman Khan, which include Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge, Tere Naam, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Partner, Dabangg, Ek Tha Tiger and more.

Check out the celebrities tweets and posts here:

RIP Wajid Khan. Gone way too soon. My deepest condolence to the family. — Reema Kagti (@kagtireema) June 1, 2020

shocked hearing this news @wajidkhan7 bhai was extremely close to me and my family. He was one of the most positive people to be around. We will miss u Wajid bhai thank u for the music pic.twitter.com/jW2C2ooZ3P — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) May 31, 2020

Can’t believe!! This is heartbreaking. You ll be truly missed I would always say Waah for #wajidkhan Wajid bhai you have left the physical plane too early but you will always bring a smile to us with the memorable songs you have given to Bollywood #RestInPeace #sajidwajid pic.twitter.com/4mDEuY0oDL — Shweta Rohira (@ShwetaRohira) May 31, 2020

My deep condolences to #WajidKhan Ji’s family. Still can’t believe that he is no more. Have always seen him smiling and spreading joy around him. Huge loss to the music industry #RestInPeace @wajidkhan7 pic.twitter.com/zX1Jtc2kyI — Harshdeep Kaur (@HarshdeepKaur) May 31, 2020

I am shocked and shattered ..my old friend composer #Wajid of #SajidWajid has left us! I shudder to think What more is in store for us??? Alvida bhai pic.twitter.com/wH8N9aaTK3 — Jeet Gannguli (@jeetmusic) May 31, 2020

I’m shocked!! I’ve lost a dear brother Wajid! I can’t come to grips with this tragic news... He was such a beautiful soul.. Oh dear Lord, Please have mercy... إِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعون May Allah SWT bless him in Jannat-ul-Firdaus...Ameen. #WajidKhan pic.twitter.com/B6pO3HyuZM — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) May 31, 2020

Sad and heartbreaking news . RIP @wajidkhan7 May god give strength to the family for this huge loss — Bipasha Basu (@bipsluvurself) June 1, 2020

RIP Wajid bhai you will be deeply missed. The music industry has lost a gem. Gone to soon. My heartfelt condolences to the grieving family and friends. Allah jannat naseeb kare pic.twitter.com/UfD9yVj829 — Arbaaz Khan (@arbaazSkhan) June 1, 2020

Credits :InstagramTwitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×