Wajid Khan Passes Away: Varun Dhawan, Arbaaz Khan, Preity Zinta and others mourn the music composer's demise

Wajid Khan of Sajid-Wajid fame has left for his heavenly abode today. Varun Dhawan, Arbaaz Khan, Preity Zinta, Bipasha Basu, Vishal Dadlani, Salim Merchant, and others have taken to social media to bid their last goodbyes to the departed soul.
5358 reads Mumbai Updated: June 1, 2020 07:42 am
The year 2020 has not started on a great note. After our country lost some real gems which include Bollywood stars Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor and noted sports personalities Chuni Goswami and Balbir Singh Sr, music composer Wajid Khan of Sajid-Wajid fame has passed away. The reason behind his sudden demise is now yet known. However, reports state that he passed away due to a suspected COVID 19 infection. As per sources, the music composer had not been keeping well for quite some time and had frequent health issues too. 

This heartbreaking news has come as a shock to everyone out there especially the Bollywood industry who have worked with the amazing composer. Varun Dhawan, Preity Zinta, Bipasha Basu, Vishal Dadlani, Salim Merchant, Reema Kagti, Shankar Mahadevan and others are grief-stricken after getting to know this shocking news and have taken to social media to bid their last goodbyes to the departed soul. While Varun wrote, "shocked hearing this news @wajidkhan7 bhai was extremely close to me and my family. He was one of the most positive people to be around. We will miss u Wajid bhai thank u for the music", music composer and singer Vishal Dadlani wrote. "Hard to believe we won't meet again, talk again, laugh again, @wajidkhan_live (in front, in the picture). @sajidk21 my brother, you will never be alone and our brother will never be forgotten." 

(Also Read: Music composer Wajid Khan of Sajid Wajid fame passes away in Mumbai after losing battle with COVID 19)

For the uninitiated, Wajid Khan along with his brother Sajid Khan first scored music for Salman Khan's Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya in 1998. They have worked as music directors for the film Hello Brother, Chori Chori and more. The music duo has also composed music for several films starring Salman Khan, which include Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge, Tere Naam, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Partner, Dabangg, Ek Tha Tiger and more. 

Check out the celebrities tweets and posts here:

