Wajid Khan’s death anniversary: Ahista Ahista to Deewana Tera, 5 songs of the composer that will melt hearts

Hindi cinema’s popular music composer, Wajid Khan passed away last year at the age of 42 following a cardiac arrest caused by Covid-19 complications. The news of his demise came as a jolt to Bollywood. People from the industry sent their condolences on social media. Throughout the span of his career, the musician composed songs for over 70 movies and worked with some of the industry’s biggest stars including . The composer was one-half of the popular music director duo Sajid Wajid. Ever since the musician’s demise on June 1, 2020, his brother Sajid Khan has continued his solo career in the industry.

Today marks the musician’s first death anniversary. We have handpicked some of the popular songs that Wajid Khan composed in his career.

Deewana Tera

The music duo composed the music for Sonu Nigam’s album Deewana. Fans were in awe of the amazing tracks that the album consisted of, including Iss Kadar Pyaar Hai. While the energy-packed songs were widely liked by the audience, one track that definitely stood out was Deewana Tera.

Dupatta Tera Nau Rang Da

Salman Khan and Govinda’s film Partner had some of the most memorable songs. One peppy track from the film which is often played at weddings was Dupatta Tera Nau Rang Da. The fun-loving song is enough to lift anyone’s spirits.

Ahista Ahista

Tanuja Chandra directorial film Yeh Zindagi Ka Safar starred Ameesha Patel and Jimmy Sheirgill in pivotal roles. Ahista Ahista is one of the tracks from the film, which was unlike most other high-on-energy songs composed by the musicians. This romantic song captivated people instantly with its slow and heartwarming tune.

Tere Mast Mast Do Nain

Another track from Salman’s blockbuster film Dabangg, this beautiful song was sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and fit perfectly with the action-packed film’s theme. The movie showed the lead actor embodying the role of Chulbul Pandey, who performed the song in style.

Besharmi Ki Height

This track from Main Tera Hero is often heard at house parties. The amazing beat of the song aligned with the funky romantic comedy film. Another track from the film, Palat Tera Hero Idhar Hai is also very popular.

