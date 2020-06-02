Wajid Khan’s emotional tweet remembering his father goes viral and it will leave you with a heavy heart

Wajid Khan of Sajid-Wajid fame breathed his last in a Mumbai hospital and several Bollywood paid their tribute on social media.

Wajid Khan’s demise untimely demise came as a big shock to Bollywood. The industrywalas, who were still struggling to come to terms with and Irrfan’s demise, woke up to this grave news on Monday morning and it sent down a wave of grief across the showbiz world. The renowned music composer died of a heart attack in a Mumbai hospital at the age of 42. The Bollywood celebrities were heartbroken with Wajid’s demise and paid their heartfelt condolences on social media.

While the tributes continue to pour in for this talented artist, one of Wajid’s old tweet has been doing the rounds on social media wherein he was remembering his late father which has left us with a heavy heart. The late composer made this tweet in July 2019 and had pinned it on his Twitter account. Wajid had tweeted a picture of Wajid posing with his brother Sajid Khan and their late father on the latter’s death anniversary. The late music composer wrote, “Six years hv just passed away without you PAPPA... Not a single day goes without thinking of you... Life has changed a lot but I miss you more n more as days passes... Aap ki kami bahut Mehsoos hoti hai... waiting till I meet you again...Love you miss you forever.”

Take a look at Wajid Khan’s viral tweet:

Six years hv just passed away without you PAPPA... Not a single day goes without thinking of you... Life has changed a lot but I miss you more n more as days passes... Aap ki kami bahut Mehsoos hoti hai... waiting till I meet you again...Love you miss you forever pic.twitter.com/vo9L1xopD7 — Wajid Khan (@wajidkhan7) July 3, 2019

Meanwhile, one of the videos of Wajid has also been doing the rounds on social media wherein he was seen singing Hud Hud Dabangg from starrer Dabang. In the throwback video, he was seen sitting in a hospital bed as he sang the s

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×