Wajid Khan's mother Razina tests positive for Coronavirus hours after the musician's demise

In a shocking state of events, Wajid Khan's mother Razina has also tested positive for Coronavirus hours after his untimely demise. She has now been admitted to the hospital.

Noted music composer Wajid Khan of Sajid Wajid fame has passed away living the entire film fraternity grief stricken and in deep shock. He was being admitted to the hospital after having health complications. It was earlier reported that Wajid left for his heavenly abode due to kidney failure, his brother Sajid later confirmed that he died due to cardiac arrest. Not only that but the latter has also revealed that the late musician had tested positive for novel Coronavirus too.

Now, in a shocking state of events, the late musician's mother Razina has also tested positive for Coronavirus, reveals our sources. She has now been taken to Surana Sethia hospital situated in Mumbai. This is the same hospital where Wajid Khan was admitted hours before his demise.

