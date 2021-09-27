Wake up to Ranveer Singh's cool selfie in a suave black look and ward off your Monday blues

Among the handsome stars in Bollywood, always manages to make heads turn when he steps out in style. Be it his formal attire or quirky looks, everything he dons ends up grabbing eyeballs and many look up to him as a fashion icon. From time to time, Ranveer also treats his fans with glimpses from his life via photos that he shares on his social media handle. Speaking of this, recently, he dropped a new selfie on his social media handle and left fans swooning over his classy look.

Taking to his Instagram story, Ranveer shared a selfie last night in which he could be seen looking suave. The '83 actor seemed to be in a good mood as he turned muse for his camera and clicked a selfie. He is seen sporting a classy black shirt with buttons open at the top. Ranveer could be seen flaunting his new neck pendant and chain with his classy black look. The actor was seen sporting his diamond studs to complete the dapper look.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Ranveer surprised his fans by announcing the much awaited release date of his films '83 and Jayeshbhai Jordaar. In '83, Ranveer will be seen essaying the role of Kapil Dev and it will release on Christmas 2021. On the other hand, Jayeshbhai Jordaar will be hitting the screens on February 25, 2022. Besides this, Ranveer is also a part of Sooryavanshi. The film will release on Diwali 2022. Ranveer is also shooting for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with . The film also stars , Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra. It is directed by .

