Wamiqa Gabbi commences shooting for Varun Dhawan, Atlee’s VD18; says ‘eternally grateful to 2023'
In a recent statement, Wamiqa Gabbi shared her excitement about being part of VD18 and took a moment to reflect on the year she's had as she embarks on the shooting for the movie.
Wamiqa Gabbi has truly been on a roll with a bustling year filled with multiple releases, such as the movie Khufiya and the series Jubilee, earning her well-deserved appreciation. Now, as 2023 comes to a close, she is gearing up for her next big project, VD18, alongside Varun Dhawan. The actress expressed her excitement about being part of this film, directed by Kalees and produced by Atlee and Murad Khetani. Wamiqa also shared her gratitude for the experiences she's had throughout the year.
Wamiqa Gabbi is 'thrilled' as she commences shooting for VD18
Earlier this year, Pinkvilla was the first to break the news about Varun Dhawan teaming up with Atlee and Murad Khetani for an action-packed entertainer. Tentatively titled VD18, This much-anticipated project boasts a star-studded cast, featuring the talents of Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi. Wamiqa is all set to kick off 2024 with a bang as she begins shooting for this electrifying film.
Expressing her excitement about the project, Wamiqa shared in a recent statement, “Being a part of VD18 is a thrilling experience for me. Collaborating with exceptional talents like Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh under Atlee sir's visionary direction is a creative journey I'm eager to explore.”
Wamiqa reflects on the year she's had, stating, “I have been and will always be eternally grateful to 2023, the year that plunged things to new beginnings. And to end the year with being on sets now of my next is truly the perfect curtain call for the year.”
Expressing her joy, she added, “It's moments like these that remind me why I love what I do, and I can't wait for audiences to witness the magic we are creating on screen."
ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan 8 Promo: SOTY boys Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra have new name for KJo; ‘Karan Johar Ghar Tode’
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Sanjeeda Shaikh 'went the extra mile’ to match Hrithik Roshan's steps in Sher Khul Gaye from Fighter
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Advance bookings for Shah Rukh Khan-Taapsee Pannu's Dunki to start from December 16
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Triptii Dimri reveals Ranbir Kapoor makes his co-actors feel ‘comfortable’, shares pre-shoot habits
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Agastya Nanda to start Ekkis in January; Gears up for big screen debut with Sriram Raghavan’s next