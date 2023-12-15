Wamiqa Gabbi commences shooting for Varun Dhawan, Atlee’s VD18; says ‘eternally grateful’ to 2023

Wamiqa Gabbi has truly been on a roll with a bustling year filled with multiple releases, such as the movie Khufiya and the series Jubilee, earning her well-deserved appreciation. Now, as 2023 comes to a close, she is gearing up for her next big project, VD18, alongside Varun Dhawan. The actress expressed her excitement about being part of this film, directed by Kalees and produced by Atlee and Murad Khetani. Wamiqa also shared her gratitude for the experiences she's had throughout the year.

Wamiqa Gabbi is 'thrilled' as she commences shooting for VD18

Earlier this year, Pinkvilla was the first to break the news about Varun Dhawan teaming up with Atlee and Murad Khetani for an action-packed entertainer. Tentatively titled VD18, This much-anticipated project boasts a star-studded cast, featuring the talents of Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi. Wamiqa is all set to kick off 2024 with a bang as she begins shooting for this electrifying film.

Expressing her excitement about the project, Wamiqa shared in a recent statement, “Being a part of VD18 is a thrilling experience for me. Collaborating with exceptional talents like Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh under Atlee sir's visionary direction is a creative journey I'm eager to explore.”

Wamiqa reflects on the year she's had, stating, “I have been and will always be eternally grateful to 2023, the year that plunged things to new beginnings. And to end the year with being on sets now of my next is truly the perfect curtain call for the year.”

Expressing her joy, she added, “It's moments like these that remind me why I love what I do, and I can't wait for audiences to witness the magic we are creating on screen."

