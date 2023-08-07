Wamiqa Gabbi is 'thrilled' to join Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh in Atlee's action entertainer

Wamiqa Gabbi has garnered critical acclaim for her role as Nilofer Qureshi in the recent multi-star web series, Jubilee. Popular faces seen in the series include Sidhant Gupta, Aditi Rao Hydari, Prosenjit Chatterjee, and Aparshakti Khurrana, among others. She has also made her mark in the Punjabi and South film industry. Now, the actress is all set to star in the celebrated filmmaker Atlee's next project. Reportedly, the actress will be seen in a pivotal role alongside Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh.

About Wamiqa Gabbi's upcoming project with Atlee

Atlee has collaborated with Murad Khetani for the next Hindi production, the title of which has not been decided yet. The untitled film, which has been generating immense buzz across social media platforms, is popularly referred to as #VD18 and is slated for release on 31st May 2024. The highly-anticipated project will star Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, and Wamiqa Gabbi in key roles. It will also mark the South Indian actress Keerthy's Bollywood debut. The Jubilee actress has confirmed the news of her association with the talented filmmaker. The film is written by screenwriter Kalees, best known for the Tamil film Kee.

Take a look at the beautiful actress here:

Talking about the project, Wamiqa Gabbi expressed her excitement and said, "I am thrilled and grateful to be a part of this project. The opportunity to work alongside Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh is definitely something I’m looking forward to. I have been looking and waiting to do a full commercial Hindi project and this is just it. And I’m really excited to be working and collaborating with Murad sir and Atlee”.

Other projects of Wamiqa Gabbi

Apart from Atlee's project, Wamiqa is currently busy with back-to-back projects. She is shooting for next in Budapest. The actress who bagged four projects with Vishal Bharadwaj is awaiting the release of the director's maiden OTT series - Charlie Chopra and The Mystery of Solang Valley and a film directed by Vishal Bharadwaj with Netflix titled Khufiya co-starring Tabu. She has also appeared in Modern Love Chennai and shot for a short film called Fursat, co-starring Ishaan Khattar and Salman Yusuff Khan.

