Want a body like Katrina Kaif? Here’s a look into her workout session straight from Austria; VIDEO

Katrina Kaif is one of the most gorgeous and fittest actresses of Bollywood and there is no denying this fact. She is very hardworking and we all have seen glimpses of it on her social media account. Katrina loves to stay fit and goes that extra mile always when it comes to her fitness. Even while the actress is busy with her Tiger 3 shoot in Austria with , she is not letting her busy schedule affect her workout sessions. Kat took to her Instagram reels to give us all a glimpse of her workout and we bet it will leave you speechless.

Taking to her Instagram reels, Katrina Kaif posted a video wherein we can see her trainer pushing her hard to do all the exercises. From heavy weight lifting to jumping jacks, to squats to posing with her trainer she is doing it all. The actress can be seen wearing her white t-back top and blue gym tights. She paired them with white sneakers and tied one plait. Sharing this video she wrote, “I train my mind …….my body will follow ….and if it doesn’t then I just call @rezaparkview”.

Take a look:

Katrina has been busy shooting for Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan for the past month. After finishing their schedules in Russia and Turkey, the actors are now in Austria to finish the next schedule of their film.

Pictures and videos of the two actors from Russia, Turkey and Austria have been doing the rounds ever since they reached there. Tiger 3 is being directed by Maneesh Sharma.

