Want to focus on my game: Neeraj Chopra to Madhur Bhandarkar on his interest in acting

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, who is known for making movies on real-life situations, a couple of days back met Olympic winners Neeraj Chopra and Saikhom Mirabai Chanu and shared some glimpses on social media. In a recent chat with a leading daily, Madhur said during the interaction with the Olympic stars he jokingly asked Neeraj about his interest in acting.

In an interview with ETimes, Madhur said that on Independence Day, he was in Delhi and wanted to meet the Olympic winners to congratulate them for their success and making India proud. He also clarified that he didn’t meet them to discuss any film. Recalling Neeraj’s reaction when he jokingly asked him if he would ever be interested in acting in movies, Madhur said, “I told Neeraj that he has become such a superstar and has so many fans from around the world now. So, I jokingly asked him, ‘You are also very good looking, so ever thought of acting in films?’ He replied, ‘I don’t want to act, but focus on my game.’ From the conversation I had with him, I realised that he has a great roadmap ahead.He told me that he wants to achieve a lot more for the country.”

Madhur was also happy to meet Mirabai. He said that the winners were just overwhelmed with the response and the love they have received from the people of India after their big win. Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra became only the second Indian to win an individual gold at the Olympics. Mirabai Chanu bagged a silver medal for the country in Tokyo Olympics 2020.