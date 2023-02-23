Want glowing skin like Kriti Sanon? Here are 10 simple steps to follow every night; WATCH

Kriti Sanon is one of the most gorgeous-looking actresses in Bollywood. Since her debut film Heropanti, the actress has grown a lot in terms of her acting skills and proved her versatility with the choice of her roles. We all know that Bollywood actresses take very good care of their skin on a daily basis. They all follow a morning and a night routine and fans often want to get details about their routine so that even they can get bright and glowing skin like their favourite star. Today, the Bhediya actress took to her Instagram handle to give a sneak peek into her night skincare routine and we bet fans are going to love it.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kriti Sanon shared steps of her nighttime skincare routine. Keep reading to get your hands on all the steps.

Step 1: Make sure to double-cleanse your skin before you apply any products.

Step 2: Dampen your skin. Kriti Sanon used rose water to dampen her face but she adviced that you can also use mist or even water as the skin is then ready to absorb products better.

Step 3: Niacinamide toner

Step 4: Hydrating serum

Step 5: Gentle retinol serum

Step 6: Moisturiser with ceramides

Step 7: Lip balm

Step 8: Kriti Sanon applied a little lip balm at the ends of her eyes to avoid crows feet.

Step 9: Apply a pimple patch on places where there is a pimple.

Step 10: Castor oil + olive oil for lashes and eyebrows.

Sharing this video, Kriti Sanon wrote, “Skincare for me is a form of self love. Its me-time. A routine that I look forward to. I feel good that I’m taking care of myself and dedicating that time to ME. While mornings are simpler, the night time is more fun as I choose what I wanna go for. Had too many requests for sharing my Night-time SkinKare :) So here you go..P.S. I do not use retinol every night. Also I vary my products depending upon how my skin is feeling.”

