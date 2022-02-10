Want to have a body like Salman Khan? His trainer Rakesh Udiyar reveals what all you need to do

Salman Khan is one of the topmost actors of Bollywood currently. Fans are still crazy to watch him on the silver screen. He has a lot of exciting projects lined up for his fans and we bet his fans cannot keep calm. Talking about his fitness regime, we all know that Salman strives hard to keep himself fit and follows different methods of workouts every time. Recently, the actor’s fitness expert Rakesh Udiyar, who came under Khan’s fold in 2010 after he enabled him to reduce his bulky frame acquired for Veer, and got him fighting fit for Bodyguard, spoke about Salman’s fitness routine.

Talking to Mid Day, Rakesh Udiyar revealed “Salman will do cardio every day, without fail. He developed the habit at a young age when he was also a national-level swimmer. He starts his day with an hour-long session before moving on to weight training. We walk long distances in his farms, and also take to hiking sessions that last for two hours.” Revealing further about the restriction the actor faces due to his health conditions, Udiyar said that Salman is a conscious lifter. He moved from lifting heavy weights to moderate ones.

“We focus on volume sets, which implies that we perform 10-12 variations of exercises, executing five sets of each, and performing 20 reps. I remember how painful that phase was for him. As we focused on cardio, during Dabangg, he, Sonakshi [Sinha] and others would walk from Wai to Panchgani.”

Rakesh reveals that Salman Khan is not a believer of extreme diets and workouts hence he gives him simple result-oriented workouts.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan & Sajid Nadiadwala block EID 2023 for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali