Want to know Anil Kapoor's 'Jawani ka raaz'? Actor reveals the secret

Anil Kapoor is a man who is ageing like a fine wine. The actor keeps looking fitter and fitter every time we see him. Everyone wants to know the secret of his agelessness. Well, in a recent interview, Anil opened gave some really funny responses as he revealed his secret to looking young in Arbaz Khan’s chat show Pinch 2 and also opened up about trolls.

Anil Kapoor was made to read some of the meanest comments posted against him and gave his reaction to the same. Reacting to a mean comment against him and his daughter that read, “I think father and daughter are shameless. They can do anything for money”, Anil said, “Replying calmly to the troll, Anil stated that if that person has commented like this, he must be either in a really bad mood or upset”.

Further, Anil Kapoor also spilt some beans on his agelessness. One of the questions that netizens had for the actor was, "Anil Kapoor ke jawaani ka raaz kya hai." Replying to the same, Anil mouthed the lyrics of a Bollywood song, ‘Bahut diya dene wale ne tujhko/ aanchal hi na samaaye to kya kije’.

Anil Kapoor recently was in the limelight as his daughter Rhea Kapoor got married to Karan Boolani. From dressing up in funky colours to wearing stylish clothes, Ani was out there and fans loved to see the star happy. Rhea is currently on her honeymoon with her newly married husband.

On the work front, he will next be seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo with , and Kiara Advani.

ALSO READ: Anil Kapoor to host the Global Citizen live show on 25 September; Mumbai to be a part of the broadcast