Want to make cute Insta reels ? Learn from the master Deepika Padukone herself; See VIDEO

Deepika Padukone is one of the many actresses who love to stay active on her social media handle. Fans love to see her posts on social media and never get tired of looking at her. The actress always makes sure to keep her fans entertained with her pictures and videos and this time too Deepika has given all of her fans a good lesson on how to make good reels and we bet you will not be able to take your eyes off her.

Taking to her Instagram reels, Deepika Padukone posted a video of how to make good reels. In the reel, we can see the actress walking in the frame looking confused and wondering how to make a good reel. Then she keeps scrolling in the air to change her filters and finally settles on the Paris filter. We can then see Eiffel towers around her and the cute actress dancing in between. Well, this is indeed one of the cutest videos and we bet you will become an expert in making reels now.

Take a look:

Talking about her hubby Ranveer Singh, he is all set to step in the shoes of a host with ‘The Big Picture’. The actor is already making headlines with the promos of the show that have been running.

On the work front, Deepika and Ranveer will be seen together in the film 83. This will be the first time they will work together after marriage. Apart from this, the actress will also be seen with Hrithik Roshan in Fighter.

