Want to make your weekend exciting? Do it with these 5 binge worthy thriller movies

The weekend is almost here and we know that you all must have already made plans on how to make your two days entertaining and fun. Well, if you have no plans yet, then welcome to the ‘no weekend plan’ club. Don’t be disheartened as we are here to set your weekend mood right. This weekend, we got you a list of 5 thriller films that you can binge-watch on OTT platforms without having to step out of the comfort of your house, and the best part is you can make this plan possible alone. So here we go!

Kahaani (2012)

With Vidya Balan in the lead and Sujoy Ghosh as the director, you are bound to get a nail-biting thriller film as the result. Vidya pulled the entire film on her shoulder and many would agree when we say that this 2012 film has one of the best climax scenes of Bollywood so far. The story revolves around a pregnant lady who is alone in the city of Kolkata as she begins her relentless search for her missing husband.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Malang (2020)

The terrific jodi of Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani won several hearts from their movie Malang. This 2020 film was a multi-starrer and apart from Disha and Aditya, it had big names like Anil Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, Elli AvrRam, and others. This film revolves around two lovers who were separated in a police encounter and how the boy goes on a killing spree post this incident. The storyline is so unexpected that it will keep you hooked till the end. You can watch this film on Netflix.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Badla (2019)

Sujoy Ghosh is one director who aces the thriller genre and how! He is on our list yet again with the Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Badla. This story is about a successful entrepreneur and married woman who gets caught in a web of accusations when her lover is found dead. She then hires a reputable lawyer to work with her on the case and find answers but finding the truth is not as easy as it seems.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Game Over (2019)

This starrer is directed by Ashwin Saravanan. This movie will keep you on the edge of your seat till the end. The story revolves around a game designer who suffers from PTSD and lives alone with her housemaid. However, her life turns upside down after a serial killer enters her house, making her play a twisted game for survival.

OTT Platform: Netflix

13B: Fear Has a New Address

This Madhavan starrer thriller horror movie still is capable of sending chills down your spine. It is a story of a man who moves into a new apartment on the 13th floor with his family. Soon they start experiencing supernatural incidents when a spirit tries to communicate via TV.

OTT Platform: Disney+Hotstar

