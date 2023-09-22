‘Wanted to have a family’: Vijay Varma on seeing Kareena Kapoor Khan with Saif, Taimur-Jeh on Jaane Jaan sets

Vijay Varma is undoubtedly having a remarkable time with a slew of movie and series releases. In 2023 alone, he has graced the screen in Lust Stories 2, Dahaad, Kaalkoot, and now Jaane Jaan, a mystery thriller featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat. In addition to his professional success, Vijay's personal life is also flourishing, thanks to his relationship with actress Tamannaah Bhatia. The couple has openly expressed their affection for each other on multiple occasions. In a recent interview, Vijay shared how he wished to start a family of his own after seeing Kareena Kapoor Khan with her husband Saif Ali Khan, and their children, Taimur and Jeh, on the sets of Jaane Jaan.

Vijay Varma on witnessing Kareena Kapoor Khan with her husband Saif Ali Khan and children Taimur-Jeh on Jaane Jaan set

In a recent interview with Film Companion, Vijay Varma shared what he learned from Kareena Kapoor Khan while working with her in Jaane Jaan. Vijay humorously mentioned, “I wanted to have a family, make a family right after.” Kareena playfully teased him by saying, “You're on route I have a feeling, mujhe aise lag raha hai. Tumne inspiration kaafi le liya hai.”

Vijay continued by describing the lovely family atmosphere on set and shared, “Saif was there to babysit the kids when she was shooting, and very lovely to see the entire family. The little one was on the set holding a mic and trying to sing. So, it was a very beautiful environment.”

Director Sujoy Ghosh revealed, “Taimur called action and cut.” He humorously added, “We got him to work, set pe ho toh kaam karo. We didn’t have a big budget so every little thing helped.”

In an old interview with DNA, Vijay had discussed the inquiries he had faced from his family about his marital intentions. He had stated, “I am a Marwari. In our community, boys are considered of a marriageable age at 16. So, all this began very early with me and also ended very early because I went past the marriageable age. On top of that, I had become an actor by then so there was that too.”

More about Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vijay Varma, and Jaideep Ahlawat’s Jaane Jaan

The movie is helmed by director Sujoy Ghosh and is an adaptation of Keigo Higashino's 2005 novel, The Devotion of Suspect X. It premiered on Netflix on September 21.

