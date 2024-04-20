War 2: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR to dance on a massy song in upcoming action entertainer; here's all we know

Jai Jai Shiv Shankar from War featuring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff is one of the biggest Bollywood chartbusters in recent years. Both of them created a legendary cinematic moment by showing their excellent dance moves on the foot-tapping Holi song. Now the latest update is that War 2 is all set to have a banger like this as well.

War 2 stars Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR in the lead. If HR along with Tiger gave a chartbuster like Jai Jai Shiv Shankar, NTR's Naatu Naatu along with Ram Charan in RRR proved to be a rage as well. The makers of War 2 have now planned a song that will bring the magic of JJSS and Naatu Naatu by making HR and NTR dance together.

Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR to dance together in a massy song in War 2

War 2 will have Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR having a face-off with each other but as per Bollywood Hungama report, a source close to the development has confirmed that the makers have organically come up with a situation in the film where both of them will be seen dancing to a massy song. The track is composed by Pritam and promises to be one of the biggest highlights of the film.

“Both Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR are known for their dance moves. Interestingly, both were recently seen in two-hero films, Hrithik in War and Jr NTR in RRR. And both films had two hero dance numbers that were unanimously loved. For War 2, they both come together and hence, one can expect fireworks on the big screen during their number. It’ll be like Jai Jai Shivshankar meeting Naatu Naatu!” the source has been quoted saying.

As per the source, producer Aditya Chopra and director Ayan Mukerji strongly believe that War 2 is not just an actioner but a wholesome entertainer in which songs will play a big role. In fact, the particular dance song with HR and Jr. NTR has the potential to emerge as "the mother of all dance songs"

More about War 2

War 2 brings together two of the biggest superstars from the North and South, making it a Pan-India film in the true sense. Kiara Advani has joined the cast as a lead heroine. The film will be shot all through 2024 and will hit the big screen on August 14, 2025.

It’s the sixth film of YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3. This would be followed by the yet-untitled female spy film with Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, which leads to Pathaan 2 with Shah Rukh Khan.

