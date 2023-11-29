War 2: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR starrer gets release date; here’s when film will hit theatres

After the success of Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3, fans are eagerly waiting for the next movie from the YRF Spy Universe-War 2. Pinkvilla was the first to report that Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Ayan Mukerji have collaborated for War 2. We also exclusively informed that Kiara Advani has been roped in for the film. Now, much to fans’ delight, the film has also got a release date!

Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR starrer War 2 to release on August 14, 2025

War 2 has got a release date, and the film starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR will hit the big screens during Independence Day 2025 weekend, that is on August 14, 2025. Pinkvilla’s Himesh Mankad tweeted, “WAR 2 TO RELEASE ON AUGUST 14, 2025 - GET READY FOR HRITHIK ROSHAN V/S NTR JR! #YRF is all set to bring the 6th film of #YRFSpyUniverse, #War2 on August 14, 2025. #HrithikRoshan & #NTRJr ready for an epic face off during the Independence Day 2025 weekend. #AyanMukerji directs!” Check out the tweet below!