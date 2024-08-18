War 2: Kiara Advani to perform ‘commando fight’ for her entry sequence in Hrithik Roshan led biggie? Here’s what we know

Kiara Advani is one of the most bankable actresses in Bollywood. Among her promising lineup of projects, she has Ayan Mukerji’s directorial War 2 in the pipeline alongside Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. While fans are already excited about the film, the latest report has raised anticipation by revealing that the actress will be involved in a ‘commando fight’ sequence in the film.

Fans have eagerly been waiting for War 2 directed by Ayan Mukerji. The sequel to the 2019 film will star Kiara Advani, Hrithik Roshan, and Jr NTR in the key roles. Meanwhile, the latest report published in Dainik Bhaskar drops major hints about the actress’ promising role in the film. It has been revealed that Hrithik and Kiara recently shot for their introduction scene.

As per the report, HR will be fighting against the backdrop of Shaolin Temple with Japanese antagonists, whereas Kiara will be seen as the fighter performing a ‘commando fight’ in a shopping mall for their entry sequences. The said scene was shot at Infiniti Mall located in Malad, Mumbai. The shoot continued there for 4 days.

It has also been claimed by the report that Jr NTR was supposed to make a powerful entry with a ship. This ship has been kept in Yash Raj Studios’ hall but following the South star’s injury, the set will be demolished as the actor will resume his shoot in October.

Advertisement

It is worth mentioning that a source close to the development exclusive informed us earlier that “Ayan Mukerji and Aditya Chopra have meticulously worked on the script of War 2 to differentiate it from all that has been done in the YRF Spy Universe till date. War 2 will be an action spectacle like never before, and as suggested by the post-credit sequence of Kabir, this one will be a little darker and gritty.”

War 2 will mark the sixth film in the spy universe created by YRF. The earlier films include Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3. The film is directed by Ayan Mukerji and is scheduled to hit the big screens on August 14, 2025, a day prior to India’s Independence Day.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Anil Sharma gives update on Sunny Deol's Gadar 3, Apne 2; shares details about Vanvaas starring son Utkarsh Sharma