Warm and polite: Ranveer Singh REVEALS the best thing about American supermodel Bella Hadid

Ranveer Singh is one of the most loved actors of Bollywood. He has been winning hearts with his performance and his crazy energy. The actor is recently made headlines as the announcement of his upcoming film Jayeshbhai Jordaar surfaced on the internet. Currently, the ace actor is in the United Kingdom to watch the grand premier league football. Just on Monday, he shared some priceless pictures on Instagram of his exciting day at the stadium with his gorgeous friend, the world-renowned model Bella Hadid. Now, during an Instagram Q and A session, he revealed the best qualities of Bella and how he felt when he first met her.

Today, Ranveer uploaded a story inviting his fans to ask him questions since he was on a long drive. One of his fans asked, “What do you like the most about Bella Hadid and how did you feel meeting her?” Ranveer sweetly replied, “She is very warm and polite. The best thing about her is how grounded and simple she is. It was great to meet her. @bellahadid.”

Meanwhile, Ranveer has been having a gala time in the UK. His post on Monday was all about his exciting day at the stadium. In the pictures, we could see his excitement and happiness clear as a day. He also shared a sweet picture with the beautiful Bella Hadid, both smiling bright for the camera. Along with the picture, Ranveer wrote, “Full power! Great to see the Gunners firing at the magnificent Emirates Stadium #coyg #gunners Along with my beautiful friend, cheering loud & proud, reppin’ the red & white..the very gracious @bellahadid @arsenal @lcfc @premierleague @plforindia #ARSLEI."

