Warm cosy bed and cartoons on the screen is what Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Saturday night is all about

While Saturday night is all about partying and having fun, Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has chosen the complete opposite this week. Instead of socialising, the Jab We Met star opted to remain in the comfort of her lavish house. It seems that the doting mother is spending some quality time with her kids and family. Taking to her Instagram profile, Kareena also gave fans a sneak peak of it.

In the story shared by her, the Bollywood diva can be seen enjoying watching some cartoons on her TV screen. Although Jeh and Taimur do not feature in the picture, it can be safely said that the family could have decided to enjoy some cartoon time together. With lights off, the actor enjoyed the comfort of a warm cosy bed. While sharing the photo, Kareena also added that this is the place which she would rather choose to be over anything else.

Take a look at the photo here:

On the professional front, Kareena has Laal Singh Chadhha in the pipeline. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the film is an upcoming comedy-drama flick starring Naga Chaitanya and Aamir Khan in the lead roles alongside her. Inspired by the 1994 Hollywood film, Forrest Gump, the plot of the film will trace exemplary events of India’s history unfolding through the perspective of an austistic man, Laal Singh Chaddha. After facing several delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the film is slated for a release during Christmas 2021 this year.

