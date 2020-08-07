  1. Home
#Warriors4SRR trends on Twitter as fans of Sushant Singh Rajput join digital protest

Sushant Singh Rajput's fans have begun trending #Warriors4SSR on Twitter as a part of a huge digital protest. Check out the tweets.
Mumbai
Sushant Singh Rajput left for his heavenly abode on 14th June 2020. His sudden demise sent a shockwave across the entire country. Initial media reports and police statements suggested that he died by suicide but the latest developments in the case speak otherwise. While Bihar Police and Mumbai Police have carried on their separate investigations on the same, the CBI has now taken over the case much to the relief of Sushant’s fans and loved ones.

Meanwhile, former Cabinet minister Subramanian Swamy also appointed Ishkaran Bhandari, a lawyer a few hours back to look into the case. The latter asked the netizens to join a massive digital protest on Twitter by trending #Warriors4SSR on the social media platform on Friday. Numerous fans of Sushant Singh Rajput including a few celebs from the entertainment industry have taken part in the protest now and shared tweets with the aforementioned hashtag. Bigg Boss fame Vikas Gupta and Sushant’s sister Shweta are among others who have taken part in the protest.

Check out the tweets below:

Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has been finally summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday in connection with the late actor’s case. Her brother Showik and ex-manager Shruti Modi have also been interrogated for hours by the investigating agency. Meanwhile, Ankita Lokhande has recently shared a picture of herself holding a framed photograph of Sushant’s mother on social media. The actress has been at the forefront in seeking justice for the late actor.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea Chakraborty is not cooperating with the probe, Say ED sources

Credits :Twitter

Anonymous 13 minutes ago

This is the power of public...the maharstra chor police was trying hard yo bury the case as suicide , trying tonshut mouths but as public anger and unity grew, their real face is exposed to the world and today case is with CBI. This is second Nirbhaya case...and public will take justice.

Anonymous 1 hour ago

CBI ko Kaam Karne do. Twitter trends cannot change facts. Wish these trends were for something more useful and economy friendly things.

