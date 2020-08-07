Warriors4SRR trends on Twitter as fans of Sushant Singh Rajput join digital protest

Sushant Singh Rajput's fans have begun trending #Warriors4SSR on Twitter as a part of a huge digital protest. Check out the tweets.

Sushant Singh Rajput left for his heavenly abode on 14th June 2020. His sudden demise sent a shockwave across the entire country. Initial media reports and police statements suggested that he died by suicide but the latest developments in the case speak otherwise. While Bihar Police and Mumbai Police have carried on their separate investigations on the same, the CBI has now taken over the case much to the relief of Sushant’s fans and loved ones.

Meanwhile, former Cabinet minister Subramanian Swamy also appointed Ishkaran Bhandari, a lawyer a few hours back to look into the case. The latter asked the netizens to join a massive digital protest on Twitter by trending #Warriors4SSR on the social media platform on Friday. Numerous fans of Sushant Singh Rajput including a few celebs from the entertainment industry have taken part in the protest now and shared tweets with the aforementioned hashtag. Bigg Boss fame Vikas Gupta and Sushant’s sister Shweta are among others who have taken part in the protest.

Check out the tweets below:

#SushantSinghRajput loved life, people & what the universe has to offer. He shared what he had. He trusted & saw people the way he was ‘Good’ but not everyone is good He Did Good to 1,2,3 & more but they were Evil. Time to rise for him show your love #Warriors4SSR pic.twitter.com/Vc5l4WiEed — Vikas Guppta (lostboy54) August 7, 2020

Sushant didn't commit suicide. He was killed.

A brilliant strong minded guy was murdered and they painted it as suicide and someone who was depressed. Shame on them.#Warriors4SSR We Love you Sushant. RT if you agree pic.twitter.com/tOglvIhlJE — Apurva Justice needs to be Served SSR! (lostsoul_apu) August 7, 2020

It doesn’t matter whether or not you were there from the beginning what matters is that you’re here now and is fighting for justice. We are all united in our love for Sushant. We are all in this together. As Sushant used to say, "Love is the cause and it survives."#Warriors4SSR pic.twitter.com/FuVQKj23fJ — alooo. (alooobhaja) August 7, 2020

NOT STOPPING TILL WE GET JUSTICE.#Warriors4SSR

The power of the people is stronger then the people in power. pic.twitter.com/asxG2sNsYG — Deepali (Deepali0726) August 7, 2020

We are waiting for the justice. We will bring back your smile Sushant... the culprits should be behind bars...#Warriors4SSR pic.twitter.com/Y7PwCV2LXr — Kush#simple thought (kushsimple) August 7, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has been finally summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday in connection with the late actor’s case. Her brother Showik and ex-manager Shruti Modi have also been interrogated for hours by the investigating agency. Meanwhile, Ankita Lokhande has recently shared a picture of herself holding a framed photograph of Sushant’s mother on social media. The actress has been at the forefront in seeking justice for the late actor.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea Chakraborty is not cooperating with the probe, Say ED sources

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×