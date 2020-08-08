Warriors4SSR: Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta gives a glimpse of his billboard in California

Shweta Singh Kirti has once again shared a post on Instagram in which she has shared the picture and video of a billboard bearing Sushant Singh Rajput's name. Check it out.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has been at the forefront in seeking justice for him along with many others. She has been a part of every single protest on social media when it comes to Sushant’s case. As the Enforcement Directorate (ED) grilled the late actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, and ex-manager Shruti Modi, she shared a post on Instagram dedicated to her brother and talked about seeking justice for him in the same.

Meanwhile, Shweta has once again shared a post on her Instagram handle, and yes! This time again, it is meant for her deceased brother. She has given a glimpse of a particular billboard in California that reads, “Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput (1986-2020)” and also displays a picture of the late actor. Talking about the same, Shweta writes, “Bhai’s Billboard in California... It’s up on 880 north, right after the great mall parkway exit. It’s a worldwide movement.” She also did not forget to add #Warriors4SSR at the end as a part of the digital protest happening on social media for seeking justice.

Check out her Instagram post below:

Talking about Sushant Singh Rajput, the actor passed away on 14th June 2020 in Mumbai. Initial news reports and police statements revealed that he died by suicide. However, certain sections of people sensed foul play in the entire matter. At last, his father KK Singh filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and five other people a few days back accusing them of abetment of suicide, siphoning of money, and so on. Sushant’s case has now been transferred to the CBI who are investigating the entire matter.

Also Read: #Warriors4SSR trends on Twitter as fans of Sushant Singh Rajput join digital protest

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×