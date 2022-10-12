Was Aamir Khan hiding his face today at the Mumbai airport? Find out
Aamir Khan appeared to be avoiding the shutterbugs today.
Aamir Khan is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood. His film Laal Singh Chaddha was one of the much-awaited films of 2022. The film starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Naga Chaitanya in pivotal roles, unfortunately, bombed at the box office. There have been mixed reviews about the film. But it looks like Aamir was unaffected by this as soon after the film’s release he headed to America for a short break and today the actor was snapped at Mumbai airport. But what caught our attention was the actor hiding his face from the media.
Aamir Khan snapped at Mumbai airport
In the pictures, we can see Aamir Khan sitting in his car as he is heading towards the airport. Although not much is visible in the picture but with whatever we can see it appears that the actor is hiding his face. Aamir is wearing a white coloured hoodie and has his hoodie on. After getting down from his car, the PK actor kept his head down and straight away walked inside the airport. Aamir who usually waits and poses for the paparazzi appeared to be in a rush.
Check out Aamir Khan’s pictures:
Aamir Khan’s upcoming film
According to The Times of India report, Aamir this time will be working on the remake of the Spanish film Campeones. The shoot will start on January 2023 and it will be directed by RS Prasanna. If reports are to be believed that pre-production work has started and Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy will be giving music. Talking about Campeones, it comedy-drama directed by Javier Fesser. The film was released in 2018 and starred Javier Gutiérrez, Juan Margallo, Athenea Mata, Luisa Gavasa, Daniel Freire and Itziar Castro.
