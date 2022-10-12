Was Aamir Khan hiding his face today at the Mumbai airport? Find out

Aamir Khan is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood. His film Laal Singh Chaddha was one of the much-awaited films of 2022. The film starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Naga Chaitanya in pivotal roles, unfortunately, bombed at the box office. There have been mixed reviews about the film. But it looks like Aamir was unaffected by this as soon after the film’s release he headed to America for a short break and today the actor was snapped at Mumbai airport. But what caught our attention was the actor hiding his face from the media. Aamir Khan snapped at Mumbai airport

In the pictures, we can see Aamir Khan sitting in his car as he is heading towards the airport. Although not much is visible in the picture but with whatever we can see it appears that the actor is hiding his face. Aamir is wearing a white coloured hoodie and has his hoodie on. After getting down from his car, the PK actor kept his head down and straight away walked inside the airport. Aamir who usually waits and poses for the paparazzi appeared to be in a rush. Check out Aamir Khan’s pictures: