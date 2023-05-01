Was Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha affected by boycott trends? Anupam Kher says 'It wasn't a great film'

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha was one of the most anticipated films of 2022. Directed by Advait Chandan, it was an official remake of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump. Despite positive reviews, the film failed to impress the audience and it ended up having a poor run at the box office. The film also suffered a loss due to the boycott trend. Now, veteran actor Anupam Kher talked about the film and revealed if it failed due to the cancel culture and boycott trend.

'Laal Singh Chadda was not a great film'

Aamir and Kareena's film might not have worked in theatres, but it received great reviews when it was released on OTT. Netizens went gaga over Bebo and Aamir's top-notch performances. Recently, Anupam Kher spoke to ANI and said that 'no power would have stopped Laal Singh Chaddha from working if it were a great film'. He said, "Laal Singh Chadda was not a great film. If it was a great film then no power would've stopped it. Aamir Khan's PK worked really well. The point is that you need to accept the truth."

He added that if the product is good, it will find its audience. The Kashmir Files actor also said that he doesn't support the boycott trend. He added, "I am not for boycott trends, not at all but you can't stop somebody from doing what they want to do. But if your product is good, it will find its audience. In fact, they will go with a vengeance. And the only way to kill this trend is to make brilliant work." He also said that if an actor has the right to say anything about any situation, then they should also be brave enough to face the situation. Anupam Kher indirectly hinted at Aamir's old statemet about 'growing intolerance in India'.

Meanwhile, Aamir is yet to announce his next project post Laal Singh Chaddha's failure. He is on a break and mentioned he wants to spend time with his family.

On the other hand, Anupam will be next seen in Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino alongside Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta, and Konkona Sensharma.