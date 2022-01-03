Was Alia Bhatt the reason behind Shah Rukh Khan's Duplicate being made? Actress' father Mahesh Bhatt reveals

Mahesh Bhatt is a well-known and loved film director known for his raw realism and hard-hitting flicks. During a successful run in the realistic film genre in the 1990s with films like Criminal, the filmmaker chose to go a different route and direct Duplicate, which was a masala-comedy. Shah Rukh Khan, a young talent back then, was excited about his double role in Duplicate. During one of his initial interviews while filming the Mahesh Bhatt-directed movie, the actor publicly recognised that a part like that required at least 5-10 years of acting experience to do justice to. SRK even admitted that he embraced a double part sooner than he should have because it came to him earlier than he expected.

Now, around 20 years later, thanks to an old interview in which the filmmaker openly admitted that he made the picture in the hopes of dazzling a young Alia Bhatt, the audience has learned the genuine motive for making it. During the interview with the Lehren crew, Mahesh stated that it was a film that he was looking forward to show his kids, indicating towards the fact that his other movies were a bit too dark for children. He also expressed his desire to impress Alia, who was four at the time. “Children normally don’t get impressed by their parents. The chances are that I might just impress my four-year-old girl Alia by Duplicate,” he admitted.

Though the movie was a super sweet gesture on father Mahesh Bhatt’s part, the Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla, and Sonali Bendre starrer Duplicate, which was released in 1998, failed to make a lasting impression at the box office.

