Was Ananya Panday & Ishaan Khatter's relationship Shahid-Mira approved at actor's b'day bash?

Bollywood celebrities often keep their love affairs quite secretive and hidden from everyone. But their relationships do not stay hidden for a long time. Talking about Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday, the rumours about these stars dating have been going in for a long time now. The rumoured lovebirds are often spotted with each other and keep commenting on each other’s posts. Well, Ananya and Ishaan were spotted at Shahid Kapoor's birthday bash together and the chemistry that can be seen between the rumoured love birds in the inside pics will melt your heart.