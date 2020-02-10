Was Ananya Panday a tad miffed when she invited the paparazzi for her meeting? Watch Video

Recently, Ananya Panday was spotted out and about in the city and as usual had the paparazzi following her. Check out her reaction below.

Young guns of Bollywood not only have a crazy fan following on social media, but attract the paparazzi lenses from all over. Be it at the airport or gym, the circuit of photographers go all out to make sure a single sighting of these stars is not missed out. Leading the pack are young celebs liek Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan. Star kids like and Shanaya Kapoor are also snapped often despite not starting out as actors as yet.

Recently, Ananya Panday was spotted out and about in the city and as usual had the paparazzi following her. The Pati, Patni Aur Woh actress, who was snapped in a casual outfit, had the paps clicking her pictures since she stepped out of the car till she could get into the building. In the video, Ananya can be seen posing and waving out to the paps.

However, a certain photographer followed Ananya till the building entrance which may have irked off the star a little bit. She can be heard saying, "Aapko andar meeting ke liye aana hai..aap bhi jao." (You want to come inside for a meeting, please come.) Check out the video below:

Meanwhile, Ananya, who made her debut in May 2019 with Student Of The Year, already hit the big screen with her second film alongside Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. She is now gearing up for Khaali Peeli opposite Ishaan Khatter.

