Was Ayushmann Khurrana rejected on Indian Idol 2? Dream Girl 2 actor REVEALS

Ayushmann Khurrana has not only captivated the viewers with his performances as an actor but also won over the hearts of millions with his soulful singing voice. From Pani Da Ranf in his debut film, Vicky Donor to Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, fans love the singer Ayushmann as much as they love the actor Ayushmann. The talented actor known for his unconventional roles and melodious singing, recently made an intriguing revelation about his past during a candid interview.

Ayushmann Khurrana on being rejected on Indian Idol 2

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the actor shared his journey and reminisced about his early days in the entertainment industry, where he initially aspired to make a mark as a singer. The Dream Girl 2 actor said, “I always wanted to be an actor who sings, and not a singer who acts. I was very clear in my mind. Having a passion for music and a musical bent of mind helped me host a lot of talent shows like India’s Got Talent and music shows. Though anchoring and radio were just a step towards my goal, my ultimate ambition of being a part of the Hindi film industry.” Ayushmann Khurrana revealed that he had auditioned for Indian Idol 2 but was unsuccessful in securing a spot on the show. Despite facing rejection, he continued to pursue his passion for singing. "I not only hosted these reality shows but also have been almost a part of them. I’ve been an Indian Idol 2 reject," added the actor.

Ayushmann Khurrana on how rejections inspired him

It may come as a surprise to the audience that singer Neha Kakkar was also with Ayushmann at the audition for Indian Idol 2, but she was also rejected. However, these rejections never pulled him down. He shared, "I’ve seen more rejections before coming to Mumbai and trying my luck in acting and singing. My rejections have made me whatever I am right now."

