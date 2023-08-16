Was Ayushmann Khurrana unsure about Ananya Panday featuring in Dream Girl 2? Actor reacts

Dream Girl 2 starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday is releasing in cinemas very soon. This film marks the first collaboration between the two actors. The trailer and the first song of this movie have already been released, in which the fans got to see the stunning chemistry of the lead couple. While Ayushmann was also present in the first part, Ananya is replacing actress Nushrratt Bharuccha in this spiritual sequel. Now, in a recent conversation, Ayushmann has opened up about how he was unsure if Ananya would be able to fit in the world of Dream Girl 2.

Ayushmann Khurrana on Ananya Panday fitting in Dream Girl 2

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Ayushmann spoke about how he was initially unsure about Ananya being the right fit for Dream Girl 2 because she belonged to an urban background. He honestly revealed his thoughts and said, “I was always thinking that she's an urban girl, and how will she get accustomed to the milieu of Mathura, a city from tier-2 India. But I think she adapted really well. We had a dialect coach Yash Chaturvedi, who helped us with the accent. Every 10 km, the accent changes in our country.”

Ayushmann added how she proved him wrong by catching the dialect perfectly and doing a great job in the film. He said, "But she was bang on with the accent which is great. If you're a Bombay girl, it's tough to catch those accents. Main toh phir bhi Hindi mei baat karta hu, Hindi mein sochta hu toh mere liye aasan ho jata hai (I speak and think in Hindi so it becomes easy for me). But she's done a great job in the film. And we've seen that in the past also, in Pati Patni Aur Woh. UP ki ek film kar chuki hai (She's already done a film based in Uttar Pradesh).”

More about Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday’s Dream Girl 2

Helmed by director Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under their banner Balaji Motion Pictures, the film promises to be a laugh riot. It features an ensemble supporting cast of Paresh Rawal, Vijay Raaz, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Manjot Singh, and more. Ayushmann would be seen playing two contrasting characters, Karam and Pooja, and is looking forward to entertaining the audience in theaters from August 25.

