Was Emily Ratajkowski’s hook-up with Harry Styles 'too impulsive'? Source REVEALS

Recently, Emily Ratajkowski was caught up passionately kissing Harry Styles after his gig in Tokyo and it’s just been few weeks since the latter got separated from actress Olivia Wilde. For the unversed, Emily was last linked with Kim Kardashian’s ex Pete Davidson and has been single since she filed a divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard. As per the reports, the former filed a divorce in July 2022 when she allegedly discovered that Sebastian was a ‘serial cheater.’ They also have a two-year-old son, Sylvester.

What’s going on between Emily and Harry?

In a conversation with a news portal, a close source revealed that, “Emily is still on the rebound from Sebo, she was really in love with him and was hurt by the split. I think she's just self-soothing right now. And she's stepped on her friends, first Kim with Pete and now Olivia with Harry. But what Emily wants, Emily gets. The Japan trip seemed to be impulsive from what I hear, but they (Harry and Emily) have known each other a while. They haven't just started talking.” The source further added, “Sebo doesn't care, he thinks they'd make a great couple, but it's more likely a fling. He's not a jealous person and this stuff has zero effect on him.”

Emily talks about dating Harry

In one of her interviews from 2016, Emily was asked if she would ever date Harry to which she replied, “I don't know, I'm not sure I believe in fans setting people up. I don't know if that's the way to find the best kind of relationships.” Recently, in one of the podcasts she discussed about the dating scene and was quoted saying, “I don’t want to have to do any labour for anyone, or do any work for anyone I’m not willing to.”

ALSO READ: Emily Ratajkowski gets trolled after her new Japan post; Fans ask 'Where's Harry?'