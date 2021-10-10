Was Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan set to play actor’s younger version in Sardar Udham? Find Out

Ever since its announcement, the Vicky Kaushal starrer Sardar Udham has audiences all hyped-up and excited about the film. Vicky will be seen essaying the titular role of Sardar Udham Singh. According to PTI, director Shoojit Sircar wanted to cast the late actor Irrfan Khan in the lead role. Apart from this, producer Ronnie Lahiri has also reportedly revealed that Irrfan’s son Babil Khan was being considered to play the former’s younger version in the film. However, because of Irrfan Khan’s chronic illness and unfortunate demise, Vicky Kaushal was roped in for the role.

Speaking to PTI and sharing details about Babil’s role, Lahiri said, “I saw Babil when he was in school. Irrfan wanted us to meet because there was a point where for this film ('Sardar Udham'), he was supposed to play a younger version for Irrfan sir.” Although this plan did not transpire, in June this year, Lahiri announced that he and Sircar will be working with Babil on another project. The details of the same have not been shared yet. Lahiri further said, “So, there is something called destiny. That's how we met him when he was a shy school kid and then we met him, he is a grown-up and a sweet boy.”

Shoojit Sircar had worked with Irrfan in the 2015 film Piku. Speaking to PTI, the director revealed that working with Babil has given him a sense of relief. He said, "It was quite a moment. And finally, a weight... bhoj utar gaya (seems to have lifted)." "We felt quite relieved that it happened. And when I was talking to Irrfan before he went away… he was not worried (as such) about Babil. Babil is the one who was doing many things, he had many ideas in his mind. He was studying filmmaking in London at a university.” Speaking further about Babil, Sircar said, “He was generally very silent but he was quite mad in terms of his ideas. So, as a father he was naturally a little worried also so it gave me quite of peace that I have done something with Babil.”

Babil will be making his acting debut digitally in Anvita Dutt’s Qala opposite Tripti Dimri.

Talking about Sardar Udham, starring Vicky, the film showcases how one man from India – the unsung revolutionary Sardar Udham Singh - decided to avenge the biggest massacre in Amritsar by killing the instigator, General Dyer. The film is slated to release digitally on October 16th.

