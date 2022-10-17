Was Jaya Bachchan a bit miffed with the paparazzi in Mumbai recently? WATCH here

Veteran Bollywood actress Jaya Bachchan was seen along with her granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda at an event in Mumbai on Sunday. While they were on their way toward the entrance of the venue, the paparazzi caught a glimpse of them and started clicking pictures. This made them react instantly on the same.

Recently, actor Amitabh Bachchan's grand-daughter, Navya Nanda launched a podcast with her mother, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, and grandmother Jaya Bachchan. In the podcast, they have been spilling some interesting beans about their daily family life. While we are completely enjoying listening to it, however, it seems that paparazzi are eager to know more details about the podcast.

On Sunday afternoon, when Jaya and Navya were spotted on the last day of Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai, the former seems a bit miffed after pictures of her were clicked along with Navya without her permission.

Soon after the cameras flashed at the actress, Jaya pointed a finger at them. She said, “Aap log koun hain? (Who are you)” She went on to say, “Aap log media se hain? Kaunsi media se hain (From media house do you belong to)?”

Though Jaya seemed a bit agitated, Navya, who was present beside her Nani, cooled her down instantly.