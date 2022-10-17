Was Jaya Bachchan a bit miffed with the paparazzi in Mumbai recently? WATCH here
Veteran Bollywood actress Jaya Bachchan was spotted in Mumbai on Sunday by the paparazzi and this is how she reacted. Do watch the video below.
Veteran Bollywood actress Jaya Bachchan was seen along with her granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda at an event in Mumbai on Sunday. While they were on their way toward the entrance of the venue, the paparazzi caught a glimpse of them and started clicking pictures. This made them react instantly on the same.
See what Jaya Bachchan tells paparazzo who stumbled
Recently, actor Amitabh Bachchan's grand-daughter, Navya Nanda launched a podcast with her mother, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, and grandmother Jaya Bachchan. In the podcast, they have been spilling some interesting beans about their daily family life. While we are completely enjoying listening to it, however, it seems that paparazzi are eager to know more details about the podcast.
On Sunday afternoon, when Jaya and Navya were spotted on the last day of Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai, the former seems a bit miffed after pictures of her were clicked along with Navya without her permission.
Soon after the cameras flashed at the actress, Jaya pointed a finger at them. She said, “Aap log koun hain? (Who are you)” She went on to say, “Aap log media se hain? Kaunsi media se hain (From media house do you belong to)?”
Though Jaya seemed a bit agitated, Navya, who was present beside her Nani, cooled her down instantly.
Recently, Jaya Bachchan made an on-screen appearance on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati to celebrate her husband-actor Amitabh Bachchan’s 80th birthday. The couple had a fun banter on the show that left the audience laughing and smiling.
Aged 74 years as on 2022, Jaya Bachchan made her first Hindi film debut in the year 1963 in Satyajit Ray's Mahanagar. She was just 15 years old back then. However, she realized her passion at an early stage in the field of acting and worked hard to polish her skill set. We know her for her roles in popular films like Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Kal Ho Naa Ho to name a few.
Also Read: Jaya Bachchan reveals grandson Agastya Nanda watches Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham to 'make fun' of her