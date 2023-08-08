Was Karan Johar anxious over Oppenheimer success ahead of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani release?

Karan Johar returned to his directing chair after a seven-year gap with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. The film has already crossed the 100-crore club at the Indian box office. Fans cannot stop praising the unique storytelling, the love story, and the amazing performances of the actors. But little did we know that the celebrated filmmaker went through an anxiety session as the success of Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer and Greta Gerwig's Barbie was ruling the Indian box office just one week before the release of RARKPK.

Karan Johar had anxiety over Oppenheimer's success ahead of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's release

In an interview with Variety, Karan Johar revealed that the success of Barbie and Oppenheimer concerned him ahead of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's release. The filmmaker said, "At first I had apprehension and fear and then there was deep-rooted anxiety because both these films also performed very well in India.”

But he had confidence in his directing, and the story of the film as he intended to make a new era of love to reach the young generation. He added, "So even the Gen X, Gen Z kids, the millennials and the boomers, who’ve grown up watching the old Hindi film music, all of them collectively love the film for various and different reasons."

Karan also revealed that the story of the film has clicked in the minds of today's generation. He said, "I think what is working for the film are the characters, within the world of melodrama, and notched up level of everything, dialed up to 11, the characters are still empathetic, they’re still saying things that are relatable."

On August 7, KJo took to his Instagram and thanked everyone after having the massive success of RARKPK. From the writing team to the entire cast and crew, the filmmaker did not forget a single person to express his gratefulness. Sharing his long message, he captioned it, "To everyone - thank you!"

Meanwhile, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was released on July 28. Apart from Alia and Ranveer, the film has a stellar cast including veteran actors such as Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi.