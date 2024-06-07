Was Kartik Aaryan's relationship with Luv Ranjan affected after he cast Ranbir Kapoor in TJMM? Actor reacts

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is currently preparing for the release of his upcoming film Chandu Champion. He made his acting debut in Luv Ranjan’s film Pyaar Ka Punchnama in 2011 and continued to collaborate with him on projects like Akaash Vani and Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2. However, despite their history, Luv Ranjan opted to cast Ranbir Kapoor in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar instead of Kartik Aaryan.

Kartik Aaryan recently shared his perspective on not being cast as the lead actor in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar, which was released in 2023 and emerged as a box office success. Despite not securing the lead role, the actor made a cameo appearance in the film.

Kartik Aaryan on not being cast in Luv Ranjan’s TJMM

During an interview with The Lallantop, Kartik Aaryan disclosed that Luv Ranjan had informed him about casting Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role for the film. Reflecting on the situation, Kartik stated, “Luv Ranjan informed me about the film. I think he had his own reasons to not cast me."

Expanding on their future collaboration, the Chandu Champion actor added, “I am sure whenever we collaborate again, we will have fun. We are extremely comfortable with each other. I feel we never really had our relationship affected by this. However, I am extremely possessive about my team and my directors.”

About Chandu Champion

Chandu Champion portrays the journey of a sportsman's perseverance and grit, with Kartik Aaryan portraying the titular character, Chandu. Inspired by the life of India's first Paralympic swimmer Murlikant Petkar, who garnered national pride and acclaim during the 1970 Commonwealth Games and the 1972 Paralympics in Germany, the movie is a joint venture between Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan. Scheduled for release on June 14, 2024, the film promises to captivate audiences with its inspiring narrative.

Kartik Aaryan on professional front

On the work front, apart from Chandu Champion, Kartik will be also seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, a sequel to the popular franchise that includes Vidya Balan in a pivotal role. We also exclusively disclosed that the actor is in talks with Sooraj Barjatya to portray the character of Prem in the director's upcoming project.

